Rashmika Mandanna Grooves With Her 'Best Crew' On Her Favourite ‘The Hic Song’ | Watch

Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush with her mind-blowing performance in the film. The actress garnered all the appreciation for herself and is now set to enthrall the audience in Bollywood. Rashmika will be next seen in 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan. To excite fans, Rashmika recently dropped a video filled with energy and dance moves.

The actress shared a video of herself grooving with her 'best crew', where she can be seen dancing to her “recent favourite” track, The Hic Song, from her upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye. Later, in the video, choreographer Ganesh Acharya can be seen joining her and the team.

Sharing the video, Rashmika wrote, “A little surprise. Grooving to my recent favourite with the best crew. Goodbye,” and dropped a red heart and dancing girl emoji in the caption.

Take a look at the video here:

The video is filled with the energy to beat your stress and can force people to even shake a leg. The Hic Song was released by the makers of the film last week. Sharing the snippet from the track, Rashmika said, “I haven't stopped grooving to it ever since I heard it for the very first time. I hope you all love it as much as I do. The Hic Song, Goodbye on October 7.”

As soon as the video was shared by the actress, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. A lot of the fans were in a state of awe after watching the video.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film will release the next song 'Chann Pardesi' today, and fans are eagerly waiting for the track to hit the music platforms.

Talking about Rashmika's work front, the actress was last seen in Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sumanth. Further, Rashmika has a bunch of projects in her pipeline including Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, and Animal with Ranbir.