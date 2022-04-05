New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently at the peak of her career given her increasing popularity in Hindi cinema and North Indian region. The very famous Kannada actress has appeared in many films and charmed the audience with her persona and enchanting smile. The 'National Crush', as termed by the internet, Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following and has established a successful career with a niche fan base in the entertainment industry.

India's crush, Rashmika, has done many films but is known for her roles in Kirik Party, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam. Recently, Rashmika was seen in the super hit movie Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Her role in Pushpa helped the actress get much appreciation and support from fans in the country and the world.

The actress is celebrating her birthday today, April 5 and while she is already loved by fans, Rashmika still has a long way to go as she will be soon making a smashing Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. On the occasion of her 26th birthday, here is a list of Bollywood movies in which Rashmika will be seen soon.

Mission Majnu

Nation's crush Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be seen playing the role of Meenakshi Shastri in the film that is slated to be released on 10th June this year. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

Goodbye

Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika will get featured in this Vikas Bahl directorial after her debut. The film will also feature Neena Gupta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Pavail Gulati, Hansa Singh, Shayank Shukla, and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles. Rashmika plays the role of Neeti Prajapati in the film.

Animal

Replacing Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The animal is expected to release on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture Animal will go on floors this summer.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in the sequel of Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rule. With Rashmika in the role of Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun, the film is expected to the big screens on 16th December this year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh