Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Secret Wedding Pic Goes Viral On Social Media; Here’s The Truth

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most popular South stars in the country right now. The duo are touted as one of the most desirable celebrities in India.

Though Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoy a very special bond, the duo have never publicly spoken about their relationship. Recently, a picture of the two went viral on social media, leaving netizens in a tizzy.

In the viral picture, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen dressed as bride and groom. The duo also had garlands around their neck. As soon as the picture surfaced, social media was quick to note that the pictures were photoshopped and edited by fans of Rashmika and Vijay.

Rumors of Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda dating each other have been all over social media for sometime now. The duo first starred together in their 2018-film ‘Geetha Govandam’ and have enjoyed a close bond ever since.

Recently, during the promotions of her debut Hindi film ‘Goodbye’, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda. In an interview with entertainment outlet News18, Rashmika highlighted her special bond with her co-star.

“I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss,” said Rashmika Mandanna in her interview. “We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded,” the ‘Pushpa’ star added.

Meanwhile, while both Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda are currently swamped wit work, the duo was spotted jetting off to the Maldivian islands to enjoy their private time together. The duo were spotted leaving and arriving together at the airport, adding fuel to the fire.