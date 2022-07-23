Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'GoodBye' To Hit Theatres On October 7

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'GoodBye' finally gets a release date. GoodBye will be Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut and the actress has already wrapped up shooting for the film. Now, the makers have released a new still from the film and announced the release date. GoodBye will hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Sharing the news of GoodBye's release date, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote that Goodbye will release on October 7. He also revealed the star cast of the film.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika and Neena Gupta along with other star casts can be seen sitting together and watching tv. Meanwhile, Rashmika can be seen passing popcorn to Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika wrapped up shooing for GoodBye last month and penned a heartfelt note for the star cast and team. Sharing the pictures with the cast and crew, Rashmika wrote, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye!"

She further wrote about her journey in shooting the film. She wrote, "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!"

She further expressed her gratitude to her co-stars and director Vikas Bahl for their support. She wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl ..thankyou for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, GoodBye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta. The movie will release on October 7, 2022.