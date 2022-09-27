Rashmika Madanna Shows How To Slay In A Golden Lehenga This Navratri | See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to amp up the style quotient with each of her looks. Recently. The ‘Pushpa’ star was promoting her upcoming film, ‘Goodbye’, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. For the event, Rashmika donned a gorgeous golden lehenga which served as the perfect inspiration for celeb-inspired looks this festive season.

Rashmika tied her hair back in a ponytail and looked elegant in the shimmery golden lehenga. She accessorized her look with a pair of golden jhumkas.

Taking to her social media account, Rashmika posted a series of pictures of herself. Along with the pictures, the ‘national crush of India’ wrote, “Today I am the golden girl. How cool. Do you approve of this look?”

Fans were quick to respond to their favorite diva’s question

and flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments. One user wrote, "Aren't you the golden girl forever." Another wrote, "Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta."

On the work front, Rashmika is currently promoting her debut Hindi film, ‘Goodbye’, where she stars along with Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, during a press conference, Rashmika said that she is glad to have had the opportunity to work with the ‘megastar of the millennial.’

“The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all. The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period,” Rashmika said.

She added, “I am a sponge, so I absorb my co-star’s talents. The Rashmika from before ‘Goodbye’ and after ‘Goodbye’ is entirely different and Bachchan sir plays a huge part in it.”

While talking about her Hindi debut, Rashmika said that she received tremendous love whenever she came to Mumbai. “They would ask me, ‘Why aren’t you doing a film for us?’ That’s where the thought started. When I used to interact with people through social media, it started pouring in that ‘you have to do a Hindi film now’. “So, I started listening to Hindi scripts because of the audiences. In the meantime, ‘Pushpa’ happened and the response to it blew our minds. Today, here I am with ‘Goodbye’,” the diva added.