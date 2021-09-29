New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket's song 'Ghani Cool Chori' is out and about. The track is a perfect fit for Navratri 2021 dance night. The actress took to her official social media handle to share the song with her fans.

On her Instagram account, she wrote, "Time to put your garba shoes on coz… Todi nakhyu fodi naakhyu bhukko bolaavi didho!!!!! #GhaniCoolChori out now... From #RashmiRocket... See you all on Dussehra only on @zee5 !"

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The song which is high on festive vibes has been composed by music director Amit Trivedi and has been sung by Bhoomi Trivedi. In the song, Taapsee is seen dancing with full-on energy at a dandiya night wearing a Gujarati Chaniya Choli.

The track is catchy and the beat will set you grooving in the upcoming festival of Navratri and Dussehra.

Meanwhile, talking about the film Rashmi Rocket, apart from Taapse it stars, Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The film has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

It will release on OTT streaming platform ZEE5 on October 15.

Apart from this, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the upcoming film "Blurr", which will be bankrolled by her newly-announced production company Outsider Films. The film will be helmed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for his 2019 release, "Section 375".



"Blurr" is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.

So guys, coming back to the song, what are your thoughts on it? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal