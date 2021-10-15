New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi rocket was released on Friday, October 15 on Zee 5. The sports drama is directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film revolves around a small-town girl who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete. But later her success has hindered when she had to go under a gender test.

Rashmi Rocket also features stars like Supriya Pathak Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The film showcases Rashmi's (Taapsee) Journey of fulfilling her dreams that are peppered with many Obstacles. Since the release of the Rashmi rocket, it has been receiving many mixed reviews from the audience.

Twitter has been flooded with reviews by netizens as some are loving Rashmi‘s hard work while others have their doubt. Rashmi Rocket fans have been trending the movie on microblogging sites since the morning as they cannot stop praising the film.

One of the impressed fans took to Twitter and wrote, “ Take a standing ovation for Rashmi rocket @Taapsee, Playing strong woman character with ease is your usp, but you embodied Rashmi physically, emotionally, and mentally.

Take a look at some reactions here:

take a standing ovation for #RashmiRocket @taapsee . Playing strong women character with ease is your usp, but you embodied rashmi physically, emotionally and mentally. #RashmiRocketreview — Medha Chawla (@MedhaChawla_) October 15, 2021

What a film!! *Women sports* a lot digging has to be done... Spellbound performance by @taapsee garu.... Story is the main lead🚀 #RashmiRocket

Zee5 lo undi anna worth a try☑️ https://t.co/u22abQYu1j pic.twitter.com/dD8QNk3iZv — Hrushikeshsunny (@Hrushikeshsunny) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile,"#RashmiRocket As the name suggests...Rocket speed the movie starts and ends @taapsee on What a dedication and transformation Worth Watching!! Another user wrote, "Good story with average screenplay and below-average editing in the first half gets compensated by brilliant court scenes drama in the second half making #RashmiRocket worth in bits and pieces."

Good story with average screenplay and below average editing in the first half gets compensated by brilliant court scenes drama in second half making #RashmiRocket worth in bits and pieces 😑. — Kedar Bhosale (@ikedar_12) October 14, 2021

#RashmiRocket is a female centric sports drama which will shock you to the core.@taapsee delivers yet another fine performance...@nowitsabhi bro...u killiiinnnggģ it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VegcH4eerR — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) October 15, 2021



Taapsee Pannu, who plays a sprinter in her latest film 'Rashmi Rocket', is also receiving judgment on her work as some are in awe of her acting while some say that she has potential for bigger hits.

Dear #TaapseePannu you have potential to make your own mark & i have seen that spark in #Pink but after that you are so repetitive,don't try to copy others just be original one take criticism in positive way & avoid fake people around you.. #RashmiRocket — Proud Hindu 🕉️ (@rishab2519) October 15, 2021

Just watched #RashmiRocket .

One word AVERAGE. @taapsee was the only saving grace of this movie so this movie and she has performed phenomenally but the story was average at best. Direction and screenplay was mediocre.

My rating 2.5/5 — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) October 15, 2021



"Dear #TaapseePannu you have potential to make your own mark & I have seen that spark in #Pink but after that, you are so repetitive, don't try to copy others just be original one take criticism in a positive way & avoid fake people around you..," urged one Taapsee fan.

Rashmi Rocket is currently streaming on ZEE5, watch and Do share your views too.

Posted By: Ashita Singh