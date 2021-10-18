New Delhi | Niharika Sanjeeiv: "The most important kind of freedom is the freedom to be who you really are." Talking about the freedom of women, Bollywood has gifted a sports saga in the name of Rashmi Rocket. The film has raised a question against the international sport's laws regarding an archaic gender test, to know the testosterone level among female athletes. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the movie also throws light on institutional patriarchy, peer jealousy and society's duality not in a cliche way but in an interesting angle.

Rashmi Rocket stars one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema, Taapsee Pannu, who is essaying the role of sprinter Rashmi Virah, popularly known as 'Rashmi Rocket' in her village. The story revolves around the life of a female athlete, who brings three gold medals to India and in just 24 hours, she gets banned due to a sports law designed by the international sports authority.

The film opens up on Rashmi (Taapsee Pannu), portraying her as a tomboy and carefree girl who stands for the right of women in her village. Her life takes a slight turn when a handsome Army officer enters her life and encourages her to run. The next we see, the sprinter smashing records and securing a place in the Indian Team of Athletics for Asian Games. The movie was going on a fast pace until her life turns upside down.

The movie plot shares an uncanny resemblance with an Indian sprinter and current national champion in the women's 100 meters event Dutee Chand, who was disqualified after winning a race for having high testosterone. Her struggle to uplift the suspension and return on the track with pride is well documented by the makers. Similarly, Rashmi is banned to represent India on an international or national level as she failed to pass the gender test. Adding on to her trouble, she also becomes a soft target of her jealous teammate, who finds a reason to pull her down.

Rashmi Rocket turns into a court drama when she is stripped of her dignity and the right to run. Here actor Abhishek Banerjee makes an entry as an Advocate Eeshit Mehta, who fights for Rashmi despite knowing that he will be fighting against his ex-boss. As the plot unfolds further, the fight begins, not just for Rashmi but for all the female athletes whose careers got ruined due to this international sport's law.



In the process, the film also highlights the dual face of society when Rashmi failed to pass a gender test. Her village people spoke ill of her, and as soon as she won the case, they were seen taking her name proudly.

Rashmi Rocket is not a cliche sports drama, which celebrates famous athletes, but highlights the struggles in a not-so-cliched and gripping way.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu Painyuli, who essays the role of Rashmi's husband, won hearts by extending solid support and going against society. Another reason to watch the film is the ace actors, Supriya Pathak and Varun Badola, who worked as a spicy ingredient in this recipe of sports saga.

Despite a few flaws, Rashmi Rocket is a must-watch if you are looking for a solid sports drama amidst all the sports available in the country.

Rashmi Rocket is currently streaming on ZEE5, watch and do share your views.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv