Rashmika Mandanna Exudes Grace And Elegance In Blue Ethnic Attire | See Pics

RASHMIKA Mandanna is all set for her debut in the Hindi film industry with her upcoming film 'Goodbye'. She is busy promoting her film these days and was recently in Delhi with the star cast. Rashmika also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessing for her film. The actress looked stunning in a blue ethnic attire and shared pictures on social media as well. Sharing the pictures, Rashmika wrote, "Thankyou Delhi you were too sweet. Next time let’s go for a momo date."

Rashmika looked beautiful in a simple blue traditional suit and kept her makeup looking natural. She also wore a pair of jhumkaas to complete her look.

Rashmika will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in her first Bollywood film. She recently talked about her experience working with him. “The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I’m glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all," Rashmika said while talking to the media.

She added, "The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period."

Rashmika earlier opened up about her journey of shooting the film during the pandemic. She wrote, "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!"

"Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you," she added.

Goodbye will hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta.