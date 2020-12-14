New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV’s gorgeous actress Rashami Desai is riding high on the success after she made her stint at reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress, who became a household name with her TV series Uttaran, will soon leave her fans to amaze with her moves along with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Recently, the 34-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared the poster of her upcoming music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, along with Shaheer Sheikh. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress had previously amazed her fans with her prolific dance moves in many reality shows and award functions. It’ll be a treat to see both the excellent dancers sharing the screen space in Palaash Muchhal’s music video.

As per the poster, the duo will be seen in a hip hop style for the song. The song will also star Student of the Year actress Sana Saeed along with the singer Palaash.

Earlier, Palaash shared the pics with Shaheer as they rehearsed for their upcoming song. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster to announce the good news for his fans.

Lately, Shaheer has been sharing BTS videos and pictures on his Instagram handle and as the year is about to end this music video has left all their fans excited.

Talking about the song, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is already trending on Twitter and other social media platforms and we just can’t wait to see the duo setting ablaze.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv