While uploading the photos, Rashami captioned the post "Chaos". Soon after she uploaded the picture, fans spammed her comment section with various appreciation comments.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular T.V actress Rashami Desai has left no stones unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. Rashmi has not only worked over the small screen but has also appeared in many hit Bhojpuri films. Since Rashami is an active social media user, she keeps on updating her fans with her posts. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared some sizzling pictures where she can be seen getting clicked as she stands under the shower.

While uploading the photos, Rashami captioned the post "Chaos". Soon after she uploaded the picture, fans spammed her comment section with various appreciation comments. The actress has enthralled her fans with sizzling hot pictures, after which the picture has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

The photoshoot took place in Mumbai's Radisson Blu hotel, and the actress has given credits to the photographer, makeup artist, stylist and to the brand from where she has got all her accessories.The actress can be seen wearing a stunning black colour sequence dress giving her a classy look. The pictures has garnered more than one lakh likes and above four thousand comments.

Talking about Rashami Desai's work front, she was last seen in 'Naagin 4'. Rashami Desai made her debut on the small screen with the serial 'Uttaran'. After this, she was seen in the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak' opposite Siddharth Shukla. Apart from this, Rashami has worked in many hit Bhojpuri films till now. Meanwhile, the actress has also appeared as a contestant in the T.V reality show Bigg Boss season 13 along with that she was also a part of the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen