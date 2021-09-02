Sidharth Shukla Passes Away: Rashami Desai, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sidharth, took to the micro-blogging website to express grief over the actor's death and shared a broken heart emoji on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on Thursday passed away after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 40-year-old. Several actors took to Twitter and expressed grief over the sudden demise of Sidharth.

Rashami Desai, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sidharth, also took to the micro-blogging website to express grief over the actor's death and shared a broken heart emoji on Twitter. Take a look at Rashami's reaction here:

💔 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had worked together in the popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. It was claimed that the two actors were in a relationship with each other that helped the show gain some TRPs. However, Sidharth was reportedly replaced due to fights with Rashami and other actors.

Later, Rashami also left the show. Speaking about her decision to leave Dil Se Dil Tak, the actress had said that she was not able to connect her character and was not able to convince her audience.

Also Read -- Sidharth Shukla passes away; take a look at Bigg Boss 13 winner's career graph

"When an important character like Parth (Sidharth Shukla) exits, it impacts the show. I tried talking to the creative team, but by the time they could do something about it, the show had taken a time leap. I didn’t want to continue post that," she was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Later, Sidharth and Rashami met each other again at Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the show, the actor had said that he aims to change his equation with Rashami. "For me, she is just a co-star with whom I have worked in my last show (Dil Se Dil Tak). But I have heard equations often change inside this house. Let’s see if it happens with us also," he had said, as reported by Her Zindagi.

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma