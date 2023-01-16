Rapper Honey Singh On How Industry Helped Him When He Was Dealing With Depression, 'Deepika Padukone Suggested Doctor, SRK...'

Rapper Honey Singh has continuously been opening up about his health struggles and how he is trying to regain his stardom. Recently, Singh stated that B-town actress Deepika Padukone suggested a doctor for him when he was dealing with some mental health issues. He also said Akshay Kumar used to call him occasionally, while Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan also supported him at the time.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Honey Singh revealed how he received a lot of support from industry. "Sabne bahut support kia. Jab main bilkul kharab hua to samajh nahi aaraha tha kis doctor ke paas jayein. Deepika ko same to nahi problem hui thi, unko laga meri jaisi problem hai, mera case bahut serious tha. Deepika ne gharwalo ko ek doctor Delhi mein suggest kia, unke pas gaya main (everyone supported me a lot. When my conditioned worsened, I couldn't figure which doctor should I go to. Deepika had been through a similar problem. My case was very serious. I went to the doctor Deepika had suggested to my family), said the rapper.

He further asserted, "Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kafi support kia, Akshay paji ke phone aate they. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 sal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se, 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi (Shah Rukh also supported me a lot, Akshay used to call me. I didn't even use to talk to phone. I didn't talk on phone for 5 years, didn't watch TV for 3 years as running information used to trigger me)."

"Mere ko kaam se koi lena dena nahi hai, majdoor aadmi hu, dobara karlunga kujh bhi khada (I don't care about work, I am a labourer, I can build it all over again)," he said.

It is pertinent to note that Honey Singh disappeared for a very long time at the peak of his career.