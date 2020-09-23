The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been charged with a rape case after actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused him of raping her in 2013.

According to the Mumbai Police, the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Versova Police Station late Tuesday night after the actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, officials said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, he said. In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Payal Ghosh’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute after the FIR against Anurag Kashyap was lodged at the Versova Police Station, late Tuesday night tweeted, "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restraint, Wrongful Confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman."

They had approached the Oshiwara police on Monday as Kashyap's office is located in that area, but they were asked to go to the Versova police station as the alleged incident took place under its area of jurisdiction, the official said.

However, Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as "baseless", and later issued a statement through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani saying that “he has been deeply pained by the false allegations, which are false, malicious and dishonest and that he intends to take legal action in the matter”.

Anurag Kashyap, in his statement, also stated that “the allegations against him simply undermine the seriousness of the #MeToo movement, which hit the film industry last year”.

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her and tagged the Prime Minister's Office seeking action against Kashyap.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

