Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Adventurous Journey

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to face new challenges with his upcoming interactive series 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'. It will be Netflix India's first interactive show in which the audience will choose what Ranveer will do in the show.

When And Where To Watch This Interactive Special?

Ranveer Vs Wild will stream on Netflix from July 8, 2022. It will be 1 hour and 10 mins long episode. According to Netflix, the synopsis of the show says, "Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower".

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "Ab @ranveersingh ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and unhe bachao! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th." (Ranveer Singh's life is in your hand, press the button and save him).

In the trailer, Ranveer can be seen running away from a bear and can also be seen playing dead when a bear approaches him. He says that he will get a special flower for his wife Deepika, which never dies.

Earlier, Netflix dropped another teaser of Ranveer Vs Wild in which he can be seen eating a bug. Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Menu mein kya hai? Aap hi batao! You decide what Ranveer Singh eats, where he goes, how he sleeps. Sab kuch! Catch India’s first interactive special - Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, only on Netflix. Dropping July 8."

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, along with Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, in which he will play the double role for the first time. He will also star in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Alia Bhatt.