New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most energetic actor in the film industry and always manages to light up the room with enthusiasm and charm. From his energetic dance performance in Khalibali to his Jordaar performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer never fails to impress the audience. Now, the actor has taken up another challenge and the audience will see Ranveer in a very unique role. Ranveer will be seen in an interactive adventure show 'Ranveer VS Wild'.

Sharing the teaser, Ranveer wrote, "Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in".

The video says, "Choose danger, choose thrill, your choice decides Ranveer's fate". In the video, Ranveer can be seen running around the jungle or running away from bears with Man VS Wild's host Bear Grylls. The show will provide the audience with the choice of Ranveer's activities. The video shows us a glimpse of the choice like 'Play Dead' or Dance for the Bears'. Ranveer can also be seen playing dead when a bear approaches him. The show will stream on Netflix from July 5.

Fans seem excited about this unique show and are loving Ranveer Singh's energy. One person wrote, "Only Ranveer Can Change the entire Vibe of the show...." Another person commented, "Ranveer is so positive personality. I loved the teaser, can't wait for it. this looks thrilling. Thank you Netflix for this".

Apart from Ranveer VS Wild, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, along with Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. He will star in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, in which he will play the double role for the first time. He will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as well, along with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

