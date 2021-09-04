New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the release schedule of the much-anticipated sports drama, 83 starring Ranveer Singh, Amy Virk, Saqib Saleem, among others. So far, the film has been delayed twice, first, it was supposed to release last year in April, then the date was pushed to June 4 this year. Though the makers have not announced the release date, the reports suggest the film will dazzle the silver screen by the end of the year.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, in an interview with SpotBoyE, revealed that the film is likely to be released on Christmas this year. He said, "Most probably how much I know is that it is going to be this Christmas other than that I don’t know anything."

When asked about his feelings on film getting delayed twice, Ammy said, "There has been a lot of hard work put in the film, the cast, Kabir as a director, Ranveer, the whole production team has given their best. All the 14 and the original players of the team during the World Cup, each and every person has given their time to this movie. Also, Balu Sir whose character I am playing has guided the team and has given all the coaching to the team so a lot of work in a positive way has been done. So I hope that the release will also be done in a good way and that’s what we all are expecting and hoping for."

Talking about the film, Ammy Virk will be essaying the role of Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan's directorial. When SpotBoyE asked if he is feeling nervous playing Balvinder's character, to this, he said, "No, he was with me throughout. Balu sir was us during the shoots, he used to be very happy and basically, he was the middle man of the team. Like among the 14 players he was the main person and everyone had told us that whatever Balu Sir tells you can keep in the film like from A to Z everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The sports drama also features Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Saahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrita Puri, Chirag Patil, Boman Irani and others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv