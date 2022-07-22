  • News
  • Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's N*ked Photoshoot Leaves Fans In Splits: 'He Is One Of A Kind' | See Reactions

Netizens have praised Ranveer Singh's bold step to do a n*ked photoshoot. As soon as the pictures went viral netizens

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 09:21 AM IST
Minute Read
Ranveer Singh's N*ked Photoshoot Leaves Fans In Splits: 'He Is One Of A Kind' | See Reactions
Image Courtesy: Diet Sabya/Instagram

Ranveer Singh knows how to make heads turn and this time, the actor stole the limelight with his n*ked photoshoot for the magazine cover, Paper. Ranveer took the internet by storm as the pictures went viral on social media. Netizens also compared the actor with Burt Reynolds and Milind Soman. Apart from all the praise-worthy reactions from the fans, many netizens had some hilarious reactions to the photoshoot. Many netizens have expressed them with memes as well.

Fans praised Ranveer for his gutsy and bold photoshoot, meanwhile, some netizens reacted to the pictures with memes. Take a look at these reactions. 

Many fans also remember Milind Soman's photoshoot from the 90s.

Some fans also hilariously compared the photoshoot with Shakti Kapoor's pictures.

The pictures from the photoshoot were also shared by fashion-debating portal Diet Sabya on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, the Instagram page wrote, "@ranveersingh BREAKs THE INTERNET is a tribute to Burt Reynolds (?) for @papermagazine".

Also Read
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Is Back To..
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Is Back To..

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls', which is streaming on Netflix. The show is an interactive special, where Ranveer goes on an adventure in the Siberian forest. He was also seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the episode, the actor tries to find a rare flower with Bear Grylls.

Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie will release on Christmas this year. Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first in Cirkus.

Also Read
Shamshera First Reaction - 'Best Performance': Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Is A..
Shamshera First Reaction - 'Best Performance': Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Is A..

The actor will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar will return to directing once again for this film. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and it will release in February 2023.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.