Ranveer Singh took to his official social media handle to share the pictures with his fans. He will next be seen in the film '83' opposite his wife Deepika Padukone. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The king of quirk is back in action. Yes, you guessed it right! We are referring to none other than the style guru Ranveer Singh who hardly has a dull day when it comes to experimenting with fashion. The actor never ever fails to disappoint his fans with his fascinating new looks. And this time too the actor proved that no one can beat him in being trendy.

Recently Ranveer dropped a few clicks from an ad shoot where he can be seen dressed in a turquoise glossy tracksuit and heavy gold accessories. He teamed up his look with long hair, shades and a red hat. The actor captioned one of his pics saying,

“Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram pictures here:

Isn't this the most dramatic look of the actor?

As soon as he dropped the picture, many of his friends, colleagues and fans were awestruck with his look and started commenting on his post. Actress Alia Bhatt wrote, "Oh! Oh! Oh!!!" while, Arjun Kapoor commented saying, “Veer Leto.”

On the other hand, Ranveer's fans' wrote, “Lo meme material aa gya (Here comes meme material),” another one commented, “Damn man, only you can pull this off,”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in 83 which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's first world cup victory in 1983. Here, Ranveer will essay the role of the then Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev, on the other hand, his real-life wife Deepika Padukone will play the role of his reel-life wife in the film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The film was scheduled to release last summer but has been indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

