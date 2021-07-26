Ranveer Singh took to his official social media handle to share the heartwarming picture in one of his Instagram stories. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ranveer Singh never fails to win hearts be it flaunting his love for his wifey Deepika Padukone or showing respect to anyone on stage or through his posts. Recently, the actor shared a heart-melting picture with former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni where he was seen sitting alongside his feet. The candid pic featured the two looking at each other in a middle of a conversation.

The photo was from a charity football game in Mumbai which took place on July 25, Sunday. It wasn't only the picture which made fans happy but the caption which impressed everyone. Yes, while sharing the pictures in one of his Instagram stories Ranveer Singh captioned it saying, "Bade bhai ke charnon mai hamesha" which roughly translates into "I'll always be besides my big brother's feet."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram story:

The picture received much love from fans and Ranveer's followers after seeing his admiration for Dhoni. Apart from that, Ranveer even shared another click with the sportsman where the duo can be seen dressed in their jerseys and smiling at the camera together. While sharing the pic, Ranveer showed his love for Mahi by adding 'hearts' in the story. Take a look:

Apart from Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni, cricketer, Shreyas Iyer, and others were also spotted in the charity game. Meanwhile, talking about Dhoni, he has retired from International Cricket last year and is considered one of the greatest captains Indian Cricket Team has ever seen.

However, he is still playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL). The second phase of IPL 2021 will begin in September.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer Singh has quite a few projects in his kitty and one of them is '83'. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup victory in 1983. He will be seen portraying the role of the then captain Kapil Dev while his off-screen wife Deepika Padukone will essay the role of his on-screen wife in the film.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal