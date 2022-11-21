Ranveer Singh's ‘Humble’ Reply After Journalist Martin Brundle Says ‘I Forgot Who You Are’ Wins Over Social Media | Watch Video

Ranveer Singh continues to reach new heights with his infectious energy and winning attitude. The actor was recently spotted attending a Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi.

On Sunday, a video from the event got viral on social media, where a journalist can ‘momentarily forget’ who Ranveer Singh was. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star’s reply has won hearts of the netizens on social media.

It all started when Former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle spoke to Ranveer Singh and said that "momentarily forgot" who the actor was. To this, the heartthrob replied, "I'm a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Ranveer Singh’s modesty won the hearts of the netizens, who hailed the superstar for his humbleness. “I like it he was quite cool with the journalist. He is Ranveer Singh. IMO, he is not only an excellent actor in India but worldwide,” read one comment on Twitter. “pls he’s so sweet,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently starred in Yash Raj Productions’ film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ along with Pooja Hegde and Jacquleine Fernandez.

Announcing the shoot wrap for the film, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and wrote, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin) Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans! Buahahahaha! #RohitShetty @varunsharma90 #CirkusThisChristmas.”

Based on William Shakespeare’s novel ‘The Comedy of Errors’, the film will be released on Christmas 2022. Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee also star in pivotal roles in the film.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film will see the onscreen reunion of Ranveer with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and will be released in theaters in April 2023.