Ranveer Singh's B'day Celebrations With Deepika Include Bike Rides, Swimming In Blue Waters | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently returned back to the bay after celebrating Ranveer Singh's birthday in the US. Now, the couple has shared their 'adventurous' experience with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika both dumped a series of photos on Tuesday. The pictures shared by the couple revealed the 'great adventure' that both actors ventured during Ranveer's birthday. Ranveer Singh posted some pictures and clips where he and his lady love can be seen exploring the wild.

Ranveer captioned it, "Love to Love you #baby #birthday #photodump." Whereas, Deepika shared a glimpse of their holiday and wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…@ranveersingh #happybirthday #gratitude."

Take a Look at the pictures here:

Earlier, they were spotted attending Shankar Mahadevan's concert in California in a viral video. Paparazzi's gathered around the couple as they can be seen walking towards their car at the airport on Monday while they returned back to Mumbai. Soon after the video got viral on social media, fans flooded the social media with heart and fire emoticons.

As per recent reports, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor recently bought a new property worth Rs 119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraaiyaan and will be next seen in 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Project K opposite Prabhas