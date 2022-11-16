Ranveer Singh Wraps Up ‘Cirkus’, Shares Happy Pic With Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming feature 'Cirkus' since 2020, has finally wrapped the film.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted a candid picture with Shetty and Varun Sharma from the film's set.

In the caption, he wrote, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! #CirkusThisChristmas."

Soon after Singh shared the post, Varun Sharma commented, "Fullll Powerrrrrr," followed by heart and fire emoticons.

The 37-year-old is collaborating with Shetty for the third time after blockbusters like 'Simmba', in 2018 and 'Sooryavanshi' in 2021.

Based on William Shakespeare's classic play 'The Comedy of Errors', the film revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

Scheduled to release on December 23, 'Cirkus' also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also have cameo appearances in the film.

It is being produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.

Meanwhile, Singh, who was last seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the pipeline. Co-starring Alia Bhatt in the lead and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release next year.