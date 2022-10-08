Ranveer Singh With NBA Star Giannis Grooves To Iconic 'Tattad Tattad' Song From Ram Leela | Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 along with actor R Madhavan. It is no secret that Ranveer Singh is a big-time fan of basketball. Ever since the Padmavaat actor went to the event, he has been sharing a bunch of pictures on his social media.

Treating his fans with pictures and videos, Ranveer shared an entertaining video of him dancing with NBA star Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo to Tattad Tattad.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen teaching the dance steps of Tattad Tattad to Giannis. Needless to say, Ranveer's energy in the video has won millions of hearts. On the other, Giannis is trying the best he can to keep up with the actor.

Sharing the reel, Ranveer Singh wrote, “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaeurope @nbaarabic.”

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Fans showered the actor with love. Apart from fans, Tiger Shroff was also impressed by Singh's steps. Taking to the comment section, Shroff wrote, “Ohhhh sheeee bro," along with fire emojis.

Apart from the video, Ranveer Singh also shared a bunch of pictures with Giannis and Shaquille O’Neal. Sharing the photo with Shaquille O’Neal, Singh wrote, “Big Shaq daddy!”. Apart from that, Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan also clicked a selfie together. Sharing the picture, R Madhavan, “Love you, my bro ..”

Meanwhile, on Ranveer Singh's work front, the actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Anniyan.