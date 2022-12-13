Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts With His Sweetest Gesture During 'Cirkus' Promotion; Picks Little Fan In Arms

Ranveer Singh is touted as one of the humblest actors in the B-town industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Indian Hindi-language period comedy-drama film, Cirkus, and is currently on a promotional spree.

Ranveer recently won hearts during his film's promotion when he held his little fan in his arms. The move came to protect the kid from the crowd. Take a look at the video here:

The video, which is doing rounds on social media, features the Bajirao Mastani actor dressed in a red and white floral shirt which he styled with a pair of blue denim and white loafers. He completed the entire attire with a cowboy hat and chunky shades.

Cirkus will have a global theatrical release on December 23, 2022, which is Christmas Eve. The movie takes place in the 1960s. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, it is the prequel to Golmaal Again.

The makers recently released the much-awaited trailer of Cirkus which has all the fun elements including big sets, one-liners, bone-tickling comedy, and action-packed drama. Also, there is a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, which makes the film even more intriguing.