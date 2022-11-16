Ranveer Singh Turns Cheerleader For Deepika Padukone As She 'Proudly Presents' Her Self-Care Brand

DEEPIKA Padukone has added another feather to her cap as she has launched her own self care brand '82°E'. The actress went live on Instagram on Tuesday and launched her brand. She showed some products of her brand, also explained their benefits and introduced her team as well. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also gave a shoutout to her and fully supported her.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "The joy of building something ground up is truly second to none! After 2 years of relentless effort, I am proud to finally present @82e.official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Launching her brand, Deepika wrote, "Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

She added, "At @82e.official , we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With Love & Gratitude, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh praised Deepika's brand and wrote, "Yes everyone she has been working very hard. Must say the products are world-class." He further asked, "I have a question, what time are you coming home?"

On the work front, Deepika will star in Project K, along with Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Fighter as well with Hrithik Roshan. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.

She will star in the spy-action film 'Pathaan'. She will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in Pathaan and with John Abraham for the third time. The movie will release on January 25, 2023.