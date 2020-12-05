Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a refreshing pic, wherein, he can be seen sporting a white T-shirt paired with a baseball cap and funky sunglasses. The 35-year-old actor completed his look with a string of pearl necklace and diamond studs.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood’s jumping jack Ranveer Singh is known for stealing the limelight with his bizarre sense of styling. Some praise the actor while some troll him for his unique wardrobes and colourful choice. However, the Simba never shy away from expressing his ‘out of the box sense’ and something like this has happened once again.

Recently, 83 actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a refreshing pic, wherein, he can be seen sporting a white T-shirt paired with a baseball cap and funky sunglasses. The 35-year-old actor completed his look with a string of pearl necklace and diamond studs. Ranveer captioned the image as, "Suhana safar aur yeh mausam hasi humein daar hai hum kho naa jayein kahin".

As soon as the actor dropped the pic it went viral in seconds and soon netizens started trolling the actor and asked him if he is wearing his wife Deepika Padukone’s jewellery. One of the users wrote, “Deepika Padukone must be looking for her maala” while another user asked the actor to remove the necklace and earrings, “Deepika Padukone ki maala utaar.”

Not to forget, when it comes to Ranveer how can we miss his buddy Arjun Kapoor’s reaction. The actor never fails to impress us with his witty comments on Ranveer's posts. Praising Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor, in the comments section, wrote, “Baba tu heera nahi moti hai”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial '83' in which he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Not just this, Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Ranveer and Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo.

