Ranveer Singh To Play At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game In Salt Lake City Alongside Marvel's Simu Liu, Nicky Jam, And More

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh will participate alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, Comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin worldwide music superstar and actor Nicky Jam, among other celebrities, in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City. Ranveer will be playing for Dwyane Wade's team, a former member of the Miami Heat. He is a huge fan of Wade and got to talk to him last year when the all-star weekend was in Cleveland.

Reggaeton musician Ozuna, wide receiver DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB all-star Albert Pujols, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion, and content creator Jesser are the other celebrities who will be a part of the NBA all-star roster.

Ahead of the match, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from his intense practice session for the upcoming match. The first pic had a view of Salt Lake City, Utah, the second one had him heading towards the practice session.

The third one had him practicing for the match, while in the fourth picture, he could be seen lying on the basketball court with a big smile on his face. Ranveer looked uber-cool in a black vest and matching joggers. He completed the look with white-coloured sneakers.

In the last Instagram Story, he could be seen posing with a basketball.