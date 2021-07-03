Ranveer Singh to make his Television debut with a quiz show 'The Big Picture'. The teaser of the show will be unveiled on Colors TV at 6:45 PM today.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other celebs, now Ranveer Singh to make his Television debut. The actor will be seen hosting a quiz show 'The Big Picture' on Colors TV, produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studious Global Entertainment B.V. This news was confirmed by the actor himself in an official statement.

The Big Picture will be a visual-based quiz show that will test the contestants' visual memory and knowledge. The contestants will have to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions. They would have the benefit of three lifelines that they can use when stuck. The participants can stand a chance to win a huge cash prize for getting correct answers. To participate in this game, viewers are not required to travel to Mumbai, rather, they can play from the comfort of their homes.

Expressing excitement for his TV debut, Ranveer in his statement said, "In my journey as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property."

As per reports, Ranveer has already shot for the first teaser of the quiz show that will be unveiled on Colors TV at 6:45 PM today, July 3. The Big Picture will showcase Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar. The Big Picture is likely to premiere on Colors TV in August.

So tune in to Colors TV and witness Ranveer Singh's TV debut.

