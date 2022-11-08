Ranveer Singh To Collaborate With S. Shankar For India’s Biggest 3-Part Film Ever, To Be Based On THIS Tamil Novel

Ranveer Singh is easily one of the most sought after actors in the country right now. With more than 46 brand endorsements in his kitty, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ star is becoming every director’s first choice.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh is all set to work with one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, S. Shankar. With films including Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ and Ram Charan’s ‘RC50’, Shankar’s lineup for films is already making the audiences excited.

Earlier, the duo had announced that they will be working together on the remake of the 2005 Tamil-language blockbuster 'Anniyan.' But now, Ranveer and Shankar will be working on another project.

Ranveer Singh and S Shankar will be collaborating for one of India’s biggest films ever, read a report in Pinkvilla. The movie is said to be based on the iconic Tamil epic novel, Velpari.

“Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project - a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

The report further mentioned, ”The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration.”

The epic film will be made as a 3-part franchise and will be released in multiple languages. The movie is expected to be mounted on a huge budget and will begin shooting next year itself.

“The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part from the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh already has some big projects in the pipeline. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama ‘Cirkus’ along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ranveer Singh will then reunite onscreen with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film will be released in theaters sometime in 2023.