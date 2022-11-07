Ranveer Singh To Be Managed By Deepika Padukone’s Collective Artists Network After Leaving YRF’s Talent Management Agency

Ranveer Singh has now been signed up by the same agency managing his wife Deepika Padukone. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh made headlines after parting ways with Yash Raj Films’ talent management agency, after being associated with the firm for over 12 years. Though the duo parted ways amicably, the news certainly wasn’t expected.

And now, according to Variety magazine, Ranveer Singh has signed up with another talent management agency. The ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ star will now be managed by Indian artist management firm Collective Artists Network, confirmed Variety in a report.

“This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh, and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India. He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other,” read a report in Variety.

“Collective will now look to chart out how the enterprise of Ranveer can scale new heights and create global milestones,” the report further added.

Notably, Collective Artists Network was formerly known as KWAN and manages artists including Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and Rishab Pant. The firm was caught in the eye of the storm in 2020 when its employees were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug probe.

Ranveer Singh has been on a roll the past few years. With over 46 brand endorsements in his kitty, Ranveer is easily one of the most sought after actors in the country today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently featured in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film failed to impress the audiences and critics alike.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.’ The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ is slated to release in theaters in 2023.