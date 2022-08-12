Ranveer Singh To Appear Before Mumbai Police On August 22 Over N*de Photoshoot Controversy

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been hitting the headlines ever since he did a n*de photo shoot for a magazine. A case was registered under the actor’s name at Chembur police station for posting his n*de photograph. Now, the actor has been summoned by the Mumbai police in connection with the same case filed against him.

As per news agency PTI's report, Mumbai police have asked the actor to appear in front of the police on August 22 to "join the investigation." On Friday, police personnel from the Chembur police station visited Ranveer's house in order to serve him the notice to join the probe. However, the police personnel were informed that the actor is not in Mumbai, the official said.

Further, the police received the information from the actor that he will be back in Mumbai by August 16. The notice will be served to him that day and he will be called to record a statement on August 22, the official added.

Last month, Ranveer's n*de pictures created a buzz on the internet. The pictures were for a Paper Magazine and were shared on their Instagram handle first. Later they were shared by the actor on his profile. Following this, an NGO and another individual registered a case against the actor and an FIR was also filed claiming that he shared ‘obscene’ content on social media.

The complaint also claimed that the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the complaint claimed.

The pictures of the actor soon created hype. In the photos Ranveer can be seen giving various poses on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. While many criticized the actor for his bold move, others including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and many more even defended him.

Meanwhile, on Ranveer's work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors. The film will hit the big screens around Christmas this year.