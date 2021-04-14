'Anniyan' was also dubbed and released in the Hindi language in 2006 as 'Aparichit' which got immensely popular. Kow what Ranveer Singh said about signing the film. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Simmba, Ranveer Singh is all set to star in another Hindi remake of a South Indian film. Yes, the actor has recently signed the Bollywood version of 2005's Tamil superhit, 'Anniyan' which was also dubbed and released in the Hindi language in 2006 as Aparichit. He took to his official social media account to make the official announcement for the same.

On his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a picture with filmmakers Shankar and Dr. Jayantilal Gada posing in black. The actor captioned the image saying, "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR, powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada"

The film which is being co-produced by God Bless Entertainment is expected to go on floors next year. Anniyan's Hindi remake will have its music helmed by Saregama.

Meanwhile, talking about the film story, it deals with a common man played by actor Vikram who has multiple personalities and fights against corruption by taking law in his own hands.

Speaking about the film, Ranveer Singh told Variety, "I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true. Vikram sir is an actor I admire and he gave a spectacular performance in the movie. I hope that my interpretation of the part also connects with audiences in the same way".

Meanwhile, Ranveer has quote a few other films in his kitty including '83' which is based on Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup win during 1983. Here, the actor will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while his real-life Deepika will once again be seen playing his on-screen wife's role.

