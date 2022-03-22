New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar died at age of 24. 'Gully Boy' actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned the death of the rapper.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper who lent his voice to the song 'India 91' for 'Gully Boy'. He added a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the who can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP Bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, the cause of MC Tod Fod's death has not been revealed. The was associated with the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective 'Swadesi'.

For the unversed, MC Tod Fod was among the 54 contributors, along with Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, 100 RBH, Maharya, Noxious D, and Viveick Rajagopalan who contributed in Gully Boys' 18 song tracks.

MC Tod Fod was part of several singles, including 'Plandemic'. His most recent single, 'Truth and Bass' was released on March 8. His verses from songs like 'The Warli Revolt' were quite popular among people.

Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of Indian rappers such as Divine and Naezy and the film was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh played a vital role in the film while Siddhant Chaturvedi had played his mentor MC Sher in the film. It also featured Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh