New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's hardly any actor who can match the energy of Ranveer Singh in Bollywood, and the same can be said about filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Recently, the duo's full-of-madness picture is doing the rounds of the internet where they are seen jumping while the cars are flying in the background. Yes, the BTS picture was from a noodle commercial that was shared by Ranveer on his social media handle showcasing Rohit Shetty's style of flying cars scene. Posting the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, "This is how we shoot a noodle commercial (sic)."

Well, the two are collaborating for their next film named 'Cirkus' which is based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors'. In the film, Ranveer will be essaying a double role for the first time. 'Cirkus' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Murli Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, S and Ashwini Kalsekar and more in the key roles. Most of these artists have worked in Rohit Shetty's films multiple times.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's collaboration, the duo have previously worked together in 'Simmba' which had also starred Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

On the work front, Ranveer has quite a few projects in his pipeline, the first being '83' which is based on Indian Cricket Team's first world cup victory. The Kabir Khan directorial also has his wife Deepika Padukone who will be seen playing his better half onscreen too. Apart from this, the actor's another film named 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' of Yash Raj Films banner is slated to release on August 27.

