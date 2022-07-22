Ranveer Singh Sets Internet On Fire With His N*ked Photoshoot, Fans Call Him 'Burt Reynolds' | See Pics

Ranveer Singh always manages to steal the limelight with his charm and energy. This time, the actor broke the internet as he posed n*de for a magazine cover, Paper. Ranveer's pictures from the photoshoot went viral on social media. Meanwhile, some fans also compared Ranveer Singh's pictures with Burt Reynolds's photoshoot.

The pictures were also shared by fashion-debating portal Diet Sabya on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, the Instagram page wrote, "@ranveersingh BREAKs THE INTERNET in a tribute to Burt Reynolds (?) for @papermagazine".

Netizens are surprised by these pictures and are also praising them. One Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken. Regards, Internet." Meanwhile, some people also compared Ranveer to Milind Soman. One person commented, "Why did I think this was Milind Soman." Another wrote, "Milind walked so Ranveer could run!!!"

In an interview with the Paper Magazine, Ranveer said, "It’s so easy for me to be physically n*ked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**ing n*ked. You can see my f**ing soul. How n*ked is that? That’s being actually n*ked. I can be n*ked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the Netflix interactive special 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'. He was also seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer will star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be directed by Karan Johar. The actor will collaborate with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and it is slated to release in February 2023.

The actor will also star in Cirkus, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first. The movie will release on Christmas this year.