One Pic From N*de Photoshoot ‘Tampered With, Morphed’, Ranveer Singh Tells Police

Ranveer Singh, who created a buzz on social media following his controversial n*de photoshoot, got into the eye of the storm when a Mumbai-based NGO filed an FIR against him. The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ star recorded his statement with the Mumbai police in connection to the same.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star in the n*de photoshoot row last month, on August 29. In his statement, Ranveer has claimed that “someone has tampered with and morphed one of the photos.”

Ranveer Singh was summoned at the Chembur Police station to record his statement in August in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him, based on a complaint filed by a non-profit organization.

The complainant argued that Ranveer “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs,” following which the Mumbai police registered the FIR and summoned Ranveer to arrive at the station for questioning.

The FIR further added that “India has a ‘good culture’ but due to such pictures everyone’s sentiments are hurt.” “A large number of people, including youngsters, celebrities and others follow the Bollywood actor who has craze among various sections,” it added.

The Mumbai Police then registered the FIR against Ranveer Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Several Bollywood celebrities showed their support to Ranveer, saying that there was nothing obscene about the pictures. Speaking on the controversy, Ranveer’s co-star Alia Bhatt said, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite co-star, Ranveer Singh… I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love.”