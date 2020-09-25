Ranveer Singh requested NCB to allow him with wife Deepika Padukone during interrogation in a Bollywood drug case

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, whose name has surfaced in Bollywood drug case, will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 26.

Padukone, who was shooting for Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, reached Mumbai on Thursday night, after receiving the summon from NCB.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Deepika Padukone was to be interrogated earlier today, but she will be tested for COVID-19 first, and she will be called for interrogation tomorrow.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most talked about couples of B-Town for their excellent chemistry and bonding. In every controversy, they have backed each other and acted as a power couple. In the unprecedented times for wife Deepika, Ranveer wants to stay with her.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, Ranveer has requested NCB to allow him to stay with his wife during the interrogation as she gets nervous and suffers anxiety and panic attacks.

Simba actor said that he knows it is not legal to stay with Deepika at the time of interrogation, but he just wanted the entry inside the NCB office. However, the NCB has not yet responded to his request.

Earlier, NCB sources had said, Karishma Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

Meanwhile, actress Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash have reached the NCB office today for questioning in the Bollywood drug case.

However, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before the agency on September 26. The agency has already recorded the statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager.

Posted By: Srishti Goel