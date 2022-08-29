Ranveer Singh Records His Statement With Mumbai Police Over N*de Photoshoot Controversy

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been hitting the headlines ever since his n*de photoshoot for a magazine went online. A case was registered under the actor’s name for posting his n*de photograph, and Mumbai police summoned him. Now, on Monday, (August 29), Ranveer recorded his statement at Mumbai's Chembur police station in connection with the same case filed against him.

The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday, and his statement was recorded, the official said.

Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again if required.

Mumbai police asked the actor to summon on August 22 to 'join the investigation. Back on August 12, the Mumbai police went to Ranveer's residency in order to serve him the notice to join the probe. However, the actor was not in Mumbai.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.” The FIR was registered last month at Chembur Police station on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The FIR against the actor was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official informed.

Back in the month of July, Ranveer's pictures created a buzz on the internet and became the talk of the town. The actor did the photoshoot for a Paper Magzine, and the pictures were first shared by the magazine's Instagram handle, later the actor shared the same pictures on his Instagram profile.

In the pictures, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor can be seen giving poses on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. The pictures garnered a lot of attention. While many critized the actor for getting papped without clothes, others including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and many more even defended him.