Ranveer Singh Purchases Luxurious Flat Worth Rs 119 Crore Near SRK's Residence

Ranveer Singh is all set to become Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, courtesy his new flat near SRK's residency Mannat. Mumbai's Bandra is one of the most popular areas when it comes to high-rise buildings and the house of famous B-town celebs.

As per recent reports, Ranveer along with his Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani's firm, Oh Five-Oh Media Works LLP has purchased a sea-facing super luxurious quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore in Mumbai's posh area nearby Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.

Further, the reports claim that the building is spread across 4 floors including the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th. While talking about the carpet area of the building, then the property has a total carpet area of 11,266 aq ft and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

This is not the first time when Ranveer invested in a luxurious property like this. Earlier in 2021, Ranveer along with his wife Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs. 22 crores.

Interestingly, Ranveer's new property will is said to be located around Salman Khan’s Galaxy residence as well.

Meanwhile, on Ranveer's work front, the actor will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the big screens next year on February 10. The movie is produced by Dharma Production and also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Apart from that, Ranveer will also seen in Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde. The movie is an adaptation of the Shakespeare plays The Comedy of Errors. The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie will hit the big screens in December this year. This marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'. The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double-role of his career.

(With agency inputs)