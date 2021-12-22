New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated movie, '83' is all set to hit the theaters on December 24, 2021. Sharing the experience, Ranveer Singh revealed that becoming Kapil Dev wasn't easy as he played cricket for "4 hours a day for 6 months" in order to transform for his role in the movie. Ranveer Singh features as Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika Padukone portrays the role of Romi Bhatia in 83.

"He has a very unique bowling action, and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him. My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action," Ranveer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba. Our coach noticed that my body was too heavy and he said, Jab tu run-up mein aata hai toh tu aisa lagta hai ki pehelwan bowling karne aa raha hai.' And he sent me away for a month just to change my physicality to bring it closer to Kapil's athleticism and then once I did that, I started making some headway," he added.

Ranveer began with the shoot of 83 after wrapping up Simbba. Simbba was helmed by Rohit Shetty and Ranveer played the role of a cop in the film. In order to transform from a cop to cricketer Kapil Dev, Ranveer took several months. He also took the training from former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, one of the legends of the 83-world cup.

To achieve perfection in bowling like Kapil Dev, the Bollywood actor practiced for several hours per day. "I was playing cricket for 4 hours a day for 6 months and doing physical conditioning for 2 hours a day for those 6 months. Four months of prep and 2-3 months of the shoot, I put in a lot of hours," Ranveer said.

Ranveer also suffered some injuries during the transformation. However, that didn't stop him from practicing rigorously. He said, "There were a few injuries along the way but it was very important for me to crack his action because it is an iconic bowling action and all his admirers will be looking out for whether I did it right or not. More importantly for him to feel that I got it right and for me to feel that I got it right and for it just spot on in the film and I had to put in the work but it was very fulfilling" and hilariously added: "At the end of the process, I have become a decent enough bowler also."

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the movie also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

