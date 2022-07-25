  • News
Ranveer Singh Lands In Legal Trouble For Posting N*de Pictures As Mumbai Police Registers Complaint

In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit! The viral pictures gained much traction on social media.

By Ashita Singh
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 07:08 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who broke the internet with his n*de photos has now landed in trouble for the same. On Monday, a complaint was registered against actor in Mumbai's Chembur Police Station for posting explicit pictures on his Instagram account. The Police has not filed an FIR on the same yet. 

As per officials, the complaint has been filed by an NGO for allegedly "hurting sentiments of women" through his n*de photographs on social media. The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.

The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said. The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh broke the internet as he went n*ked for a photo shoot for Paper magazine. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit! The pictures for the shoot went viral.

On the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.

As far as films are concerned, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

