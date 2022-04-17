New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has always proved his versatility by his acting as the actor manages to turn himself into a different person for his role. Now again, Ranveer has surprised everyone with his all-new avatar for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he will play the role of a Gujarati man. He has shared his new look on his Instagram page.

The photo has a question written on it, "Jayeshbhai ko Ladka Hoga Ya Ladki?" (Will Jayeshbhai have a boy or a girl?). Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, "Aapko kya lagta hai? #JayeshbhaiJordaar".

In the picture, Ranveer has a surprised look on his face and he can be seen holding an unborn baby in his hand. He can also be seen sporting a moustache. Gully boy director Zoya Akhtar, impressed with Ranveer, wrote, "OMG!!! You are a chameleon", meanwhile Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Omg you look so different here". Ranveer's fans are also loving his new look. One person commented, "it’s going to be a sure-shot blockbuster movie".

Earlier, Ranveer shared the release date announcement teaser of Jayeshbhai Jordar. In the caption, he wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May." In the video, Ranveer said that Jayeshhai Jordar is a very different kind of hero.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi. Arjun Reddy fame actress Shalini Pandey will make her Bollywood debut with this film.

The movie was supposed to be released in theatres in 2021 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it will finally hit the theatres on May 13, 2022.

