Ranveer Singh Invited As India's Ambassador At FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals In Qatar

Ranveer Singh’s popularity seems to be growing with each passing day. The actor, who was recently spotted at the NBA games in the US last month has now been invited to represent India at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh has been named India’s ambassador to the upcoming football world cup. A report in Bollywood Hungama read, “Ranveer has become a cultural phenomenon globally. He represents the aspirational youth of India globally and is the perfect ambassador to be there at the FIFA World Cup finals.”

The report added, “He will be there for a day and will have a host of key meetings with multiple global footballing icons who are also being finalised to attend the marquee event.”

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the man of the moment. The ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ star was recently spotted attending the Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto (Y-3) campaign. The Bollywood heartthrob was also spotted vibing and dancing along with NBA legend ‘Shaq’ aka Shaquille O’Neal.

Not just that, Ranveer Singh will be felicitated at Marrakech International Film Festival 2022.The film festival will be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d’Or!”

“The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I’m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival,” the Bollywood star added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will then reunite with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.’