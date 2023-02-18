Ranveer Singh Interacts With Ben Affleck And Other Celebs At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game; See Pics

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh participated alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, Comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin worldwide music superstar, and actor Nicky Jam, among other celebrities, in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City. Ranveer played for Dwyane Wade's team, a former member of the Miami Heat. He is a huge fan of Wade and got to talk to him last year when the all-star weekend was in Cleveland.

The actor also met H'wood superstar Ben Affleck during the match, pics of which he shared on his Instagram Story. While Affleck looked uber-cool in a white t-shirt and brown pants, the Cirkus actor sported a jersey. Take a look:

