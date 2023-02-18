OPEN IN APP

More In News

Ranveer Singh Interacts With Ben Affleck And Other Celebs At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game; See Pics

Ranveer Singh participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City during which he also interacted with actor Ben Affleck.

By Swati Singh
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 10:39 PM (IST)
ranveer-singh-interacts-with-ben-affleck-and-other-celebs-at-nba-allstar-celebrity-game-see-pics

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh participated alongside Marvel Star Simu Liu, Comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin worldwide music superstar, and actor Nicky Jam, among other celebrities, in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City. Ranveer played for Dwyane Wade's team, a former member of the Miami Heat. He is a huge fan of Wade and got to talk to him last year when the all-star weekend was in Cleveland.

The actor also met H'wood superstar Ben Affleck during the match, pics of which he shared on his Instagram Story. While Affleck looked uber-cool in a white t-shirt and brown pants, the Cirkus actor sported a jersey. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh was joined by ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam, among others.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.