Ranveer Singh Has A Fanboy Moment Meeting LeBron James: ‘Indeed A Very, Very Special Moment For Me’; Watch

Ranveer Singh, who is currently in the United States Of America to attend the NBA matches, took to his social media account on Monday to share an ‘overwhelming moment’. The Gully Boy star met with American Basketball legend LeBron James and took to his Instagram account to share special glimpses of his meet.

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen starstruck with LeBron James. The caption of his post read, “It was overwhelming to meet LeBron 🥹 It happened suddenly and by chance. To exchange energy with, to be in the presence of, and experience the aura of such an icon of sports was indeed a very, very special moment for me.”

“I have been @kingjames’s fan for 20 years! ❤️Witnessed his entire career and the glory he has brought to game of basketball 💫 I am ever grateful to the NBA for making this happen for me - Love my NBA family! Love Live King James 🐐 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in.”

Ranveer Singh recently spent time with former basketball icons including Karl Malone, Reggie Miller and Shaquille O’Neal. The actor was also seen meeting Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh had two big releases last year, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Both the films performed underwhelmingly at the box-office. The actor is now gearing up for his next rom-com release, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film marks the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Ranveer Singh. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film is the second time Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be paired together after their 2019-film, Gully Boy.

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is all set to be released in cinemas worldwide in July 2023.