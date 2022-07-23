Ranveer Singh Hails Vijay Deverakonda's 'Chappal Swag' At Liger Trailer Launch | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer Singh during the trailer launch of 'Liger': Photo (ANI)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Liger' created a lot of excitement among the audience after its trailer release. The trailer launch event of Liger was all about fun and energy as Ranveer Singh joined Vijay and Ananya. Ranveer stole the limelight as he grooved with Ananya and Vijay on the song 'Akdi Pakdi'.

In a video shared by the Instagram page Celebs Ark, Ranveer Singh can be seen praising Vijay.

Ranveer also said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu". Later, both the actors exchange their t-shirts as well.

Meanwhile, Dharma Production also shared a glimpse of the trailer launch event. The caption reads, "There was a different love, buzz and energy in Mumbai for #Liger! And big love to our favourite @ranveersingh for being a special part of this launch".

Sharing a glimpse of the Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad, Dharma Production wrote, "Yesterday was a festival of mass madness in Hyderabad! The trailer, your love & reactions from across the country! Full of gratitude!"

The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.

Before the trailer release, Vijay's fans installed his 75ft cutout. Sharing the picture, the official Instagram account of Dharma Production wrote, "Now this is what you call a MASSive cutout that is set to pack a punch! Catch the 75ft. #LIGER cutout at Sudarshan 35MM theatre, Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. It is a pan-India release and will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.