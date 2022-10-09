Ranveer Singh Grooves On Iconic Song 'Khalibali' With NBA Star Shaquille O’Neal | Watch

Ranveer Singh and his love for basketball is not hidden from people. The actor recently went to NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, where he represented India the as the brand ambassador for NBA India. The Ladies Vs Ricky Behl star on Sunday shared a reel on his social media handle where he can be seen grooving with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video where he can be seen dancing to his popular song ‘Khalibali’ with the NBA champion. As usual, Singh can be seen with full energy. On the other hand, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal can be trying his best to cope with Ranveer's energy.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn't know you needed! Heres Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq .”

Take a look at the video :

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. Within a few of the video being posted, it went viral on the internet. Apart from fans, Varun Dhawan also took to the comment section and wrote, ‘The shaq attack’, Vishal Dadlani posted, “Hahahahahahaha MASSIVE! Literally!”.

A day earlier, Ranveer also shared a similar video with another NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The duo can be seen dancing on Tattad Tattad from Ranveer's movie Raam Leela.

Sharing the reel, Ranveer Singh wrote, “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34 @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaeurope @nbaarabic.”

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt. Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.