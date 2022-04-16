New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to charm his fans with his dashing looks. The actor is very active on social media and shares a glimpse of life with his fans. Now, Ranveer has shared some pictures of himself showing off his chiselled physique. The picture reminds us of his handsome look in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Teaser". Fans can't stop gushing over Ranveer's look. One person commented, "Greek God is that you????" The post was followed by two other posts, in which Ranveer also flaunted his abs.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, "I see hard work and commitment", meanwhile, the rapper and singer Divine wrote, "Aaram se yaar". Actor and singer Ammy Virk also commented on Ranveer's post with all hearts, meanwhile, photographer Rohan Shrestha hilariously wrote, "Lend me 2 abs".

Earlier, the actor posted a video of himself in the dubbing studio. In the caption, he wrote, "Work as Play". Singer Aditi Singh Sharma commented, "Swag muffin".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

A few days ago, Ranveer shared pictures of him flaunting his biceps. In the caption, he wrote, "#jordaar". The singer Emiway Bantai commented, "Mashallah".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer was last seen in the sports drama film 83, based on the historic Cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Ranveer Singh will collaborate with Alia Bhatt for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani. They were opposite each other in the successful film Gully Boy. He will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Moreover, he will team up again with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, in which he will play dual roles for the first time. Ranveer worked with Rohit Shetty in the commercially successful film Simmba. He will also star in the remake of the 2005 film Anniyan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav