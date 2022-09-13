Ranveer Singh Gets Accidentally Slapped By Bodyguard, Watch His Reaction

Actor Ranveer Singh recently attended the star-studded South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). The ‘83’ star took home the trophy for the ‘Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India’ on Saturday.

On Tuesday, a viral video from the red carpet of the event started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards as he greeted and met his fans. A bizarre incident took place when one bodyguard, who was trying to protect the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star, accidentally slapped Ranveer in the face.

What won over Ranveer Singh’s fans was that the actor instantly covered one side of his cheek, but at no point lost his calm. The ‘Padmavat’ star handled the situation with a smile on his face and continued greeting the fans going further.

Meanwhile, while receiving the top honour at the prestigious awards, Ranveer said that he is “overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artist.” He added, “I get to do what I love to do for a living. It’s because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all. First of all and most of all, you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that.”

“That’s my favourite part about India’s 75 years of independence. There used to be a time when language was a barrier but how wonderful it is that we don’t live in such a time anymore,” said Ranveer. “Like Bong Joon-ho said on the Oscar stage, I’m so glad and grateful that we are now in a time where people are rising above that one-inch thing called subtitles to be accepting of these most wonderful and amazing stories from different languages and different cultures,” he further added.

Ranveer went on to appreciate the South Indian cinema, “You have captured the imagination of the entire and beyond and that’s the credit to your craft, that’s a credit to the handwork and sincerity. You inspire me!”

On the work front, Ranveer’s last release was Yash Raj Films’ social drama, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar.’ He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ opposite Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.